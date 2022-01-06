Barclays Boosts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $26.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

KeyCorp stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,459,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

