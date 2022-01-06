Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

