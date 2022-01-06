Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Sell

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings is well-poised for growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and a better risk-based capital ratio. Its mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings. The mortgage insurer should continue to benefit from a strong mortgage origination market and increased private mortgage insurance penetration rates. The company has a comprehensive reinsurance program in place on nearly entirety of in-force portfolio. NMI Holdings boasts a strong capital position. The company aims to generate solid mid-teens returns for its shareholders. Its shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. However, NMI Holdings expects to face significant increase in default population and thus anticipates incurring additional claims expense as well as increasing loss reserves.”

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

NMIH opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. NMI has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 100,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NMI (NMIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.