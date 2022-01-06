LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 350.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

