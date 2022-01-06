LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
