nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

NVT opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.85. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

