NU (NYSE:NU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. NU has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

