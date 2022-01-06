Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pacira acquired MyoScience in 2019, following which the company added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. Pacira's top line mainly comprises of contributions from Exparel sales and revenues from royalties of the iovera system. The recent label expansion of Exparel in pediatric patients is expected to boost sales further. Exparel’s launch is now underway in Europe, which should drive sales too. However, the company’s heavy dependence on Exparel for growth remains a major concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock. Lack of pipeline candidates also remains a headwind. Moreover, sales are constantly being hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after buying an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after buying an additional 423,133 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 93,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.