Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

