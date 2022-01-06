Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRLT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

