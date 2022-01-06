Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRLT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.
In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
