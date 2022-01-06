Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $815,951.96 and $574.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00017800 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000061 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 94.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 12,320,853 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

