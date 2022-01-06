Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright comprises 2.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CW stock opened at $139.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.