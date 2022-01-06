CVCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. CVCoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $9,625.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00060746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.58 or 0.07858186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00075753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.28 or 0.99925471 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007843 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

