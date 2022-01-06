True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in December

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,443.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.79 on Thursday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TUERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.