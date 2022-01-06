Luxfer Holdings PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE LXFR opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. Luxfer’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

