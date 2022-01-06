Barfresh Food Group (OTC:BRFHD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTC:BRFHD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Shares of OTC:BRFHD opened at $5.99 on Monday. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.