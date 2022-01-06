Cabot (NYSE:CBT) PT Lowered to $70.00 at UBS Group

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

CBT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cabot has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

