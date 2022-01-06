Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Buy

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bausch businesses continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and performance should pick up in the coming quarters. Approval of new drugs bode well for the company.. Bausch announced that it plans to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of its Solta Medical business. The company expects to launch the proposed IPO in December 2021 or January 2022. It also expects to launch the Bausch + Lomb IPO approximately 30 days later. The move should enable the company to pay down its huge debt levels. Its intention to spin off its eye health business into an independent public company is positive, as this will improve strategic focus and enhance financial transparency. However, the pandemic has negatively impacted performance. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

BHC opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $55,700,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $45,554,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $32,458,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after buying an additional 1,064,041 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

