Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price boosted by Argus from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of ADM opened at $68.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

