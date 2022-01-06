Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

NYSE ATUS opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

