Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,046,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 481,345 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $842,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,686,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,077,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,508,000 after acquiring an additional 931,232 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,864,000 after acquiring an additional 256,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $43.36 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.34.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

