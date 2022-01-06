TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,626 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $344,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $341.95 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.73.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

