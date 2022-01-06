Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,855,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326,302 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $670,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

