iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,124,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $399,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

