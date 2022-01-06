Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s previous close.
SGML opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
