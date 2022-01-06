TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,066 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $295,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Snap by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361 over the last quarter.

SNAP stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

