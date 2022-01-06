Summit Financial LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,901. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.75 and a 1-year high of $170.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

