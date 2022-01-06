The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 97.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 67.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.63.

Shares of HD traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $409.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,199. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

