Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.48. 3,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,135. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,084,000 after buying an additional 126,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,436,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,945,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

