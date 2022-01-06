Absolute Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,014 put options on the company. This is an increase of 24,970% compared to the average volume of 20 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Absolute Software by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

ABST stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $441.47 million, a PE ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

