Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $400.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid coronavirus-led global lockdown. Improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches, transparent pricing and the unique sales strategy is a positive. The expansion of its product portfolio through acquisitions with the likes of ThinkTilt, Chartio, Halp and Mindville is expected to accelerate growth momentum. Also, integration with leading applications like Slack, Dropbox, and Adobe, along with partnerships, will likely expand its paying-user base. Nonetheless, Atlassian’s increased investment in research & development to continuously launch new and innovative products along with higher spending on sales & marketing activities is likely to remain an overhang on the company’s profitability in the near-term.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $311.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of -72.47, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.07. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

