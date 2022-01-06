Stifel Nicolaus Raises SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $90.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGH. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.25.

SMART Global stock opened at $61.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

