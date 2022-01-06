Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rises By 54.5%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

