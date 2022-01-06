Marlin (POND) One Day Volume Tops $24.68 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $44.59 million and $24.68 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

