Juggernaut (JGN) Price Down 16% This Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00056551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

