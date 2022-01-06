Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $476,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.53. 171,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.07 and a 1-year high of $149.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.