Arjuna Capital Buys Shares of 1,333 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $523.02. 63,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.64 and its 200-day moving average is $499.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $412.87 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.