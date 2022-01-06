Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. 181,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,257,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

