Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,852 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after buying an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $253.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

