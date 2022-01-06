Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $157,794,851,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $386.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

