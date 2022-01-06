Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 310 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.