Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $441.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

