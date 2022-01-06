Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.28.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $294.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.