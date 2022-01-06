Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SQ. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.49.

Shares of Square stock opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.60. Square has a twelve month low of $143.31 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

