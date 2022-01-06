Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on SQ. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.49.
Shares of Square stock opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.60. Square has a twelve month low of $143.31 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
