American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.15.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33,611 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 66,685 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,862,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.