ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of IBRX opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $45.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after buying an additional 1,719,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 135.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 142.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 115,265 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio by 54.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ImmunityBio by 85.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 143,202 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

