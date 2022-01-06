Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 210 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 232.13.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

