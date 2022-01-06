Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLF. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE HLF opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,284,000 after acquiring an additional 437,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

