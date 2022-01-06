GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GTY Technology has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GTY Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GTY Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 574.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 69,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

