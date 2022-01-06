BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BTBIF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.