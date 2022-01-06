Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRIN. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GRIN stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $1,542,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

